London Police Arrest 4 Climate Activists for Throwing Paint Over Office Building

The police in London have arrested four Just Stop Oil protesters who threw orange paint over Total Energies corporation's office building in Canary Wharf business district in East London, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The police in London have arrested four Just Stop Oil protesters who threw orange paint over Total Energies corporation's office building in Canary Wharf business district in East London, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday.�

The activists were protesting against the construction of an oil pipeline in eastern Africa, the report said. The protesters expressed their solidarity with Ugandan activists who also protested against the pipeline, which is set to transport oil extracted at Uganda's Lake Albert reserves to the port city of Tanga in Tanzania, the newspaper reported.

The four activists were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage, the report said.�

Total Energies is a major global energy corporation active in over 130 countries worldwide.

It extracts oil and natural gas in Europe, in the middle East, in North Africa, in Asia-Pacific as well as in North and South America.� �

The Just Stop Oil movement has been holding protests in London for several months, calling for an end to oil and gas extraction. London police say that their protests cost the authorities more than 3.5 million Pounds ($4.3 million) since April 24, with officers being extracted from their duties for the equivalent of almost 11,000 shifts.

In 2022, supporters of Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, another climate movement, glued themselves to painting in galleries and organized various protest actions and demonstrations, demanding that the government reconsider energy policy and abandon oil and gas. Their actions caused disruptions in the traffic in Central London.