Open Menu

London Police Arrest 4 Climate Activists For Throwing Paint Over Office Building

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 10:16 PM

London Police Arrest 4 Climate Activists for Throwing Paint Over Office Building

The police in London have arrested four Just Stop Oil protesters who threw orange paint over Total Energies corporation's office building in Canary Wharf business district in East London, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The police in London have arrested four Just Stop Oil protesters who threw orange paint over Total Energies corporation's office building in Canary Wharf business district in East London, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday.�

The activists were protesting against the construction of an oil pipeline in eastern Africa, the report said. The protesters expressed their solidarity with Ugandan activists who also protested against the pipeline, which is set to transport oil extracted at Uganda's Lake Albert reserves to the port city of Tanga in Tanzania, the newspaper reported.

The four activists were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage, the report said.�

Total Energies is a major global energy corporation active in over 130 countries worldwide.

It extracts oil and natural gas in Europe, in the middle East, in North Africa, in Asia-Pacific as well as in North and South America.� �

The Just Stop Oil movement has been holding protests in London for several months, calling for an end to oil and gas extraction. London police say that their protests cost the authorities more than 3.5 million Pounds ($4.3 million) since April 24, with officers being extracted from their duties for the equivalent of almost 11,000 shifts.

In 2022, supporters of Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, another climate movement, glued themselves to painting in galleries and organized various protest actions and demonstrations, demanding that the government reconsider energy policy and abandon oil and gas. Their actions caused disruptions in the traffic in Central London.

Related Topics

Africa Protest Police Business Europe Oil Traffic Orange London East London Tanga Tanzania Uganda Middle East April Criminals Gas From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Taiwan Welcomes Major US Congressional Delegation

Taiwan Welcomes Major US Congressional Delegation

7 minutes ago
 UK Not Willing to Cede Control Over Gibraltar Airp ..

UK Not Willing to Cede Control Over Gibraltar Airport to Spain - Prime Minister

7 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro trial poised for verdicts in Brazil

Bolsonaro trial poised for verdicts in Brazil

7 minutes ago
 CPC Director highlights consumer rights

CPC Director highlights consumer rights

7 minutes ago
 Pak-China collaboration to promote Pakistan's phar ..

Pak-China collaboration to promote Pakistan's pharmaceutical development

7 minutes ago
 Use of AI in Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Dangerous, ..

Use of AI in Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Dangerous,' May Lead to Catastrophic Res ..

2 minutes ago
US new home sales jump unexpectedly to highest rat ..

US new home sales jump unexpectedly to highest rate in over a year

2 minutes ago
 Southern US swelters in brutal heat wave

Southern US swelters in brutal heat wave

2 minutes ago
 Turkish Media Giants End Ties to Reuters Over Cont ..

Turkish Media Giants End Ties to Reuters Over Controversial Report

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand's Prime Minister Praises China's 'Cons ..

New Zealand's Prime Minister Praises China's 'Constructive Role' in Ukraine Cris ..

2 minutes ago
 New York to Purchase Supercomputer in Mission to B ..

New York to Purchase Supercomputer in Mission to Better Understand, Regulate AI ..

4 minutes ago
 Subsidiary of Russia's Yandex Launches Tests of Se ..

Subsidiary of Russia's Yandex Launches Tests of Self-Driving Cars in Belgrade - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World