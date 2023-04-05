Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

London's Heathrow Airport May Face Staff Shortages Due To Mass Resignations - Trade Union

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 09:09 PM

London's Heathrow Airport May Face Staff Shortages Due to Mass Resignations - Trade Union

London's Heathrow Airport could face staff shortages this summer due to a possible wave of departures of employees unhappy with their pay, UK trade union Unite said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) London's Heathrow Airport could face staff shortages this summer due to a possible wave of departures of employees unhappy with their pay, UK trade union Unite said on Wednesday.

"Heathrow Airport Ltd (HAL) is set for a shock exodus of security officers, according to a confidential survey of Unite members at the airport. The survey of over 750 security officers revealed that one in three are planning to leave their jobs within the next six months, while almost half of respondents are unsure whether they will continue to work at Heathrow," Unite said in a statement.

Security officers are leaving their jobs because of a combination of low pay and an extremely difficult working environment, the statement read.

The wave of resignations could lead to a repeat of the chaos of last summer, when severe staff shortages left passengers waiting in long queues for hours at some airports, the union added.

Last week, Unite announced that more than 1,400 airport security officers would go on strike from March 31 to April 9. The strike partly coincides with the Easter holidays, which could cause disruption to airport operations due to the influx of passengers and staff shortages.

The UK has seen a series of strikes by civil servants in recent months as people express their dissatisfaction with salaries and the worsening economic situation caused by soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices and airports as well as lawyers and others, have been taking part in the protests. The rise in inflation is partly linked to the wave of sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Lawyers Holidays London Lead United Kingdom March April Post From Habib-ADM Limited Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

Traders fined for overcharging in Hyderabad

Traders fined for overcharging in Hyderabad

27 seconds ago
 Four children killed in hatchet attack on Brazil p ..

Four children killed in hatchet attack on Brazil preschool

29 seconds ago
 Belgian ambassador visits Safe City Islamabad

Belgian ambassador visits Safe City Islamabad

30 seconds ago
 House Oversight Panel Says Received 'Startling' In ..

House Oversight Panel Says Received 'Startling' Info About Biden Classified Docu ..

35 seconds ago
 UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ..

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli police

55 minutes ago
 Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Auth ..

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Authority of Islamic Affairs

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.