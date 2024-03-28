Lufthansa, Ground Staff Reach Pay Deal After Strikes
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) German airline giant Lufthansa and a union representing ground staff said Wednesday they had reached an agreement on pay after a lengthy dispute, averting the threat of Easter holiday strikes.
The deal between the carrier and the powerful Verdi union came after ground staff staged walkouts in recent months, leading to widespread disruption for air travellers.
After a series of direct pay talks failed, Lufthansa and Verdi entered arbitration this week, leading to Wednesday's breakthrough.
Details of the deal were not immediately released.
But Lufthansa personnel chief Michael Niggemann said it was a "good compromise with substantial salary increases over the term of the agreement".
Verdi had been seeking pay rises of 12.5 percent for the roughly 25,000 Lufthansa ground staff that it represents.
The ground staff staged their latest strike in early March, with a two-day walkout that led to the cancellation of up to 90 percent of Lufthansa's flights.
They also walked out in February.
Lufthansa cabin crew, who went on strike at major airports earlier this month, have still not reached a pay deal with the carrier.
But news outlet Spiegel reported that the airline group and the UFO union, which represents cabin crew, are due to enter arbitration after the Easter break.
The airline group earlier this month warned of the damaging impact of the wave of recent strikes, saying they would contribute to heavier losses in the first quarter compared to last year.
Lufthansa also faced a wave of strikes in 2022 by staff pushing for higher wages, leading to them winning hefty wage increases.
The group -- whose carriers include Lufthansa, Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines -- had to be bailed out by the German government during the coronavirus pandemic.
But it has since bounced back strongly as travel has recovered, prompting unions to argue the airline is not passing on enough of its bumper earnings to its staff in the form of pay rises.
Wednesday's announcement represents some more much-needed good news for employers in Europe's top economy, who have faced a tough season of wage negotiations and strikes across many sectors.
This week, German rail operator Deutsche Bahn and union GDL struck an agreement that will see train drivers work a shorter week, ending a months-long row that caused a series of crippling strikes.
The strikes have added to an already gloomy economic picture, with the German economy shrinking 0.3 percent in 2023.
Recent Stories
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence
Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study
Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador
Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary
Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours
Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defences
Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low
Ishaq Dar, Jordanian FM discuss Gaza situation; call for unimpeded aid supply
More Stories From World
-
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall9 minutes ago
-
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops46 minutes ago
-
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles56 minutes ago
-
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence54 minutes ago
-
Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study54 minutes ago
-
Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists54 minutes ago
-
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defences54 minutes ago
-
Five killed in German motorway bus accident54 minutes ago
-
Macron says at Brazil's side in development of nuclear-powered subs54 minutes ago
-
France to help Brazil develop nuclear-powered submarines: Macron2 hours ago
-
Warsaw recalls Eurocorps commander amid intelligence probe3 hours ago
-
Tunisian court condemns four to death for 2013 killing of politician3 hours ago