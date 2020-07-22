UrduPoint.com
Lutsk Hostage-Taker Had Several Accomplices, Some Were Detained - Anti-Terrorist Center

Lutsk Hostage-Taker Had Several Accomplices, Some Were Detained - Anti-Terrorist Center

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The man who took hostages in Lutsk had several accomplices, some of them have already been detained, Ruslan Baranetsky, the head of the Ukrainian Security Service's (SBU) anti-terrorist center, said on Tuesday.

"[He] was preparing [for the crime], he has accomplices, now they are being worked out, and some have already been detained," Baranetsky said at a briefing broadcast by Ukrainian tv channels.

In turn, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said at a briefing that one of the accomplices of hostage-taker Maksim Krivosh had been detained several hours ago in Kharkiv. They, according to Avakov, had contacts.

"We seized there several weapons, cartridges, explosives, and so on," the minister added.

More Stories From World

