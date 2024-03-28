Lyon Power Past Benfica To Reach Women's Champions League Semis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Lyon progressed to the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League on Wednesday after brushing aside Benfica 4-1 courtesy of braces from Delphine Cascarino and Kadidiatou Diani.
Leading 2-1 on aggregate after the first-leg, eight-times titleholders Lyon bettered that score at the Groupama Stadium to claim the tie 6-2.
"There was a lot to be pleased about," Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor said to the club's channel, OLPLAY.
"The comeback at half-time was beautiful and hurt the Portuguese mentally, but we had to be more clinical in the first half."
Marie-Yasmine Alidou equalised minutes after Cascarino's opener at the end of the first half, but the 27-year-old hit a second shortly after half-time before two injury-time Diani goals gave Lyon a comfortable victory.
Lyon created several good early chances but failed to find a way past Lena Pauels in the Benfica goal until the 43rd minute.
Cascarino gave Lyon a two-goal buffer on aggregate when Eugenie Le Sommer chased down an under-hit backpass, won her challenge with Pauels and then had the presence of mind to lay the ball back to the French international, who duly finished with a delightful chip over the stranded 'keeper and two retreating defenders.
But Benfica struck back instantly to bring the deficit back to one goal when Alidou bundled home Lucia Alves' cross, following a sublime defence-splitting pass from deep by Kika Nazareth.
Lyon made two changes at half-time, and the move soon paid off when Cascarino doubled up with a fine individual effort six minutes into the second half.
Picking the ball up in midfield, she drove forward before unleashing a powerful shot from outside the area.
One minute into added time, Diani tucked away Lindsey Horan's knockdown in the box to cement Lyon's spot in the semi-finals.
The margin of victory then became even greater five minutes later when Diani miscontrolled the ball and Catarina Amado's clearance glanced off the French forward and into the net.
