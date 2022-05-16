Macron Appoints Elizabeth Borne as New French Prime Minister - Elysee Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron chose the candidacy of Labor Minister Elizabeth Borne for the post of the country's new prime minister, and instructed her to form a new government, the Elysee Palace said on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron chose the candidacy of Labor Minister Elizabeth Borne for the post of the country's new prime minister, and instructed her to form a new government, the Elysee Palace said on Monday.

"The president of the Republic appointed Elizabeth Borne as the prime minister, and instructed her to form a new government," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.