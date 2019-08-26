Macron Gifts G7 Leaders Watches Made of Recycled Ocean Plastic - Reports

UrduPoint.com
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron presented leaders of the G7 and guest nations attending the G7 climate session on Monday with watches made of recycled ocean plastic collected in southwestern France, media reported.

According to France's BFMTV channel, the watches were made of recycled ocean plastic in the Basque region.

The final day of the G7 summit is underway in the coastal city of Biarritz. Macron, as the summit's host, chose climate as one of central topics of the annual gathering.

US President Donald Trump who withdrew his country from the landmark Paris Agreement in 2017 skipped the session due to previously scheduled meetings with the leaders of India and Germany, sending a senior member of the administration in his stead, according to the White House.

