Open Menu

Macron Says France Aims To Increase Military Presence In Indo-Pacific

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Macron Says France Aims to Increase Military Presence in Indo-Pacific

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) France will increase its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region by sending an additional 200 military personnel, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"Our strategy in the Indo-Pacific region is based on diplomatic and military engagement. An additional 200 military personnel will be sent and 150 million Euros ($163 million) will be allocated for our army here," Macron said during his visit to Vanuatu as part of a regional tour.

Before traveling to Vanuatu, Macron visited the French overseas territory of New Caledonia on Monday for three days. His tour will also include a visit to Papua New Guinea.

Under its "military programming" bill, France plans to invest in military equipment and manpower in New Caledonia and 200 million euros will be allocated for the development of the region in the next five years, Macron noted.

The military programming bill seeks to bring France's spending commitments in line with NATO's target of 2% of GDP. The country will increase its net military spending to 413 billion euros in 2024-2030 from the 295 billion allocated in 2019-2025.

France's yearly defense budget is estimated to total just over 45 billion euros in 2023, and then add about 3 billion euros every year by 2027 and 4.3 billion euros annually starting 2028. France aims to overhaul its military capabilities, including nuclear deterrence, cyberdefense and space security.

Related Topics

NATO Army Budget Nuclear France Visit Papua New Guinea Vanuatu From Billion Million

Recent Stories

No danger of flood in Bahawalpur: Chief Engineer I ..

No danger of flood in Bahawalpur: Chief Engineer Irrigation

3 minutes ago
 Students, parents, teachers of IUB trying to get o ..

Students, parents, teachers of IUB trying to get out of current situation: VC

3 minutes ago
 Heavy rain causes flooding in Sukkur & it's surrou ..

Heavy rain causes flooding in Sukkur & it's surrounding northern Sindh towns

46 seconds ago
 Marchand wins third gold as Chalmers upstages Popo ..

Marchand wins third gold as Chalmers upstages Popovici

47 seconds ago
 PSB issues NOC for national hockey team's particip ..

PSB issues NOC for national hockey team's participation in Asian Champions Troph ..

49 seconds ago
 Trump Attorneys Arrive at US Special Counsel's Off ..

Trump Attorneys Arrive at US Special Counsel's Office in Washington - Reports

50 seconds ago
DPO, DC review Muharram security measures

DPO, DC review Muharram security measures

52 seconds ago
 Real estate in Ajman valued at AED4.6 billion in H ..

Real estate in Ajman valued at AED4.6 billion in H1 2023

12 minutes ago
 PITB organizes seminar on Strategic Implementation ..

PITB organizes seminar on Strategic Implementation of Generative AI for its empl ..

20 minutes ago
 Russian, African Diamond-Mining State Companies Ho ..

Russian, African Diamond-Mining State Companies Hold Over 90% of Global Market - ..

9 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends TikToker to jail fo ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends TikToker to jail for identification parade

10 minutes ago
 Express Yourself with realme C33: The Ultimate Aff ..

Express Yourself with realme C33: The Ultimate Affordable Smartphone for Tech-Sa ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World