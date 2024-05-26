Madinah health centers serve 12,000 pilgrims in early Dhu Al-Qadah

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Over 12,000 hajj pilgrims received medical care at seasonal facilities and health centers in Madinah between the 1st and 17th of Dhu Al-Qadah, as part of the Saudi Ministry of Health's efforts to support and care for pilgrims during their stay in the city.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Madinah Health Cluster reported that 10,748 pilgrims received healthcare services at seasonal health centers near the Prophet's Mosque and the central area.

Moreover, hospital emergency departments have treated 1,323 pilgrims since the beginning of Dhu Al-Qadah.

About 31 heart catheterization procedures, both therapeutic and diagnostic, were performed. Moreover, surgical procedures were required for 38 pilgrims of various nationalities, and 37 kidney dialysis sessions were conducted.