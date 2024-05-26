Madinah Health Centers Serve 12,000 Pilgrims In Early Dhu Al-Qadah
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Over 12,000 hajj pilgrims received medical care at seasonal facilities and health centers in Madinah between the 1st and 17th of Dhu Al-Qadah, as part of the Saudi Ministry of Health's efforts to support and care for pilgrims during their stay in the city.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Madinah Health Cluster reported that 10,748 pilgrims received healthcare services at seasonal health centers near the Prophet's Mosque and the central area.
Moreover, hospital emergency departments have treated 1,323 pilgrims since the beginning of Dhu Al-Qadah.
About 31 heart catheterization procedures, both therapeutic and diagnostic, were performed. Moreover, surgical procedures were required for 38 pilgrims of various nationalities, and 37 kidney dialysis sessions were conducted.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From World
-
Four children among 27 dead in India amusement park fire15 minutes ago
-
China, Nepal reopen traditional border trade points45 minutes ago
-
Disinformation war engulfs Mexican presidential race2 hours ago
-
Pakistan-led UN panel urges more help to developing countries in improving communications systems2 hours ago
-
Sunday cricket an escape for migrant workers in Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Trump trial reaches its end game2 hours ago
-
Mexico City records highest-ever temperature of 34.7 C2 hours ago
-
'Reborn from the ashes': Russian military widows try to rebuild lives2 hours ago
-
Mexico City records highest-ever temperature of 34.7 C2 hours ago
-
Lithuanians vote in presidential runoff amid Russia fears2 hours ago
-
Miami win in Vancouver without resting Barca trio2 hours ago
-
Richardson wins first 100m of year, Chebet smashes 10,000 world record in Eugene3 hours ago