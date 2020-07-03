UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 4.7 Quake With Epicenter In India's Rajasthan State Felt In Delhi- Seismologists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:37 PM

Magnitude 4.7 Quake With Epicenter in India's Rajasthan State Felt in Delhi- Seismologists

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit the Indian state of Rajasthan with the tremor felt across the Delhi Capital Region, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit the Indian state of Rajasthan with the tremor felt across the Delhi Capital Region, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Friday.

According to the NCS, the tremor occurred at 7.

00 p.m. (13:30 GMT ) at a depth of 35 kilometers (21.7 miles).

The earthquake was felt in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, the city of Delhi in India's capital territory and in the state of Haryana.

No damage and injuries have been reported.

Related Topics

India Delhi Earthquake Alwar P

Recent Stories

Rain expected in city during next 24 hours

2 minutes ago

RusAF Saddened by World Athletics's Refusal to Gra ..

2 minutes ago

Mass burial for scores killed in Myanmar jade mine ..

3 minutes ago

Father of MMA star Nurmagomedov dies as result of ..

3 minutes ago

Embattled German FA introduces salary cap for seni ..

6 minutes ago

Concession for elderly citizens, students, journal ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.