NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit the Indian state of Rajasthan with the tremor felt across the Delhi Capital Region, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Friday.

According to the NCS, the tremor occurred at 7.

00 p.m. (13:30 GMT ) at a depth of 35 kilometers (21.7 miles).

The earthquake was felt in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, the city of Delhi in India's capital territory and in the state of Haryana.

No damage and injuries have been reported.