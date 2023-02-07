- Home
Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Occurs In Central Turkey - EMSC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 08:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit central Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of two kilometers, 5 kilometers from the Golbasi area.
