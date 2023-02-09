Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Eastern Indonesia - EMSC

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's eastern part on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The earthquake occurred at 06:28 GMT at a depth of 43 kilometers (27 miles), with the epicenter located 10 kilometers west of the city of Jayapura in the eastern province of Papua.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage. No tsunami warning has been issued.

