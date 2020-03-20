(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) A 5.9 magnitude earthquake was registered on Friday in China's Tibet Autonomous Region, the national Seismological Center said.

The tremors were recorded at 09:33 local time (01:33 GMT) in the Tingri County, which is under the administration of the prefecture-level city of Xigaze.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers (more than 6 miles).

There is no information about any damage or victims, caused by the earthquake.

The Tibet Autonomous Region lies along the border between the Eurasian tectonic plate and the Indian plate. The latter has been moving to the north for some 100 million years, colliding with the Eurasian plate. This colossal geological process, which resulted in the formation of the Himalayas and other nearby mountain ranges, causes powerful earthquakes.