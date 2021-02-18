UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Off New Caledonia - US Geological Survey

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) A 6.1 magnitude earthquake was registered on late Wednesday off the coast of New Caledonia, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was recorded at 22:49 GMT, with the epicenter located 439 kilometers (272 miles) of the town of Tadine at the depth of 12.

6 kilometers.

There is no information about any damage and victims caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

New Caledonia is located in a seismologically active zone and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

