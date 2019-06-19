Magnitude 6.4 Quake Strikes Off New Zealand Coast - USGS

A magnitude 6.4 quake occurred near New Zealand's inhabitable rocky island of L'Esperance Rock in the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) A magnitude 6.4 quake occurred near New Zealand's inhabitable rocky island of L'Esperance Rock in the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported Wednesday.

The quake erupted at 12:01 a.m. local time (7:01 a.m.

GMT), with an epicenter 87 miles north-east from L'Esperance Rock, the USGS reported.

According to the USGS data, this is already the ninth quake with magnitude over 2.5 in that area over the past 10 days.

No victims or damages following the quake have been reported.