Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Occurs on Russia-Mongolia Border - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) A magnitude 6.5 earthquake was registered on the Russia-Mongolia border, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said in a statement.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) 277 kilometers southwest of Angarsk, Irkutsk Region.

No casualties or destruction have been reported.