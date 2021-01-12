Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Occurs On Russia-Mongolia Border - Seismologists
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) A magnitude 6.5 earthquake was registered on the Russia-Mongolia border, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said in a statement.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) 277 kilometers southwest of Angarsk, Irkutsk Region.
No casualties or destruction have been reported.