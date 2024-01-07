NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The first major storm of the winter season has dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of America's Northeast, and more was on the way.

Heavy to moderate snow is continuing to fall over New York and New England on Sunday before dwindling by Monday morning, forecasters said.

More than 15 million people from the northeastern United States to Northern Arizona were under winter storm warnings on Sunday.

Nearly 700 flights were canceled nationwide Sunday due to the heavy snow blanketing much of the Northeast, according to the FlightAware website.

Meanwhile, a second cross-country system is coming on the heels of this weekend's storm.

In New York City, flurries fell down before melting, while upper regions saw blankets of snow settle as the first storm of 2024 develops.

Residents of the Northeast have been bracing themselves for a snowstorm that was predicted to bring blizzard conditions and up to 12 inches of snow to major cities.

But while many expected fluffy snow, the reality for New Yorkers was sleet, freezing rain and snow that quickly melted as it touched the ground.

New York City has nearly faced a 700-day snow drought - and this weekend's flurries aren't expected to break the streak.