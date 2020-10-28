UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Reports 801 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:03 PM

Malaysia reports 801 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Malaysia reported 801 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 29,441, according to the country's Health Ministr

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Malaysia reported 801 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 29,441, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said Wednesday at a press briefing that two of the new cases are imported and 799 are local transmissions, the majority of which are from the eastern state of Sabah.

Another eight new deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 246.

Another 573 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 19,072, or 64.8 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 10,123 active cases, 94 are being held in intensive care and 25 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Related Topics

Malaysia All From

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

15 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

17 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

22 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on “The Secur ..

49 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.