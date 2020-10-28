Malaysia reports 801 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Malaysia reported 801 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 29,441, according to the country's Health Ministr

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Malaysia reported 801 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 29,441, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said Wednesday at a press briefing that two of the new cases are imported and 799 are local transmissions, the majority of which are from the eastern state of Sabah.

Another eight new deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 246.

Another 573 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 19,072, or 64.8 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 10,123 active cases, 94 are being held in intensive care and 25 of those are in need of assisted breathing.