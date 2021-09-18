UrduPoint.com

Malaysian Prime Minister Fears New AUKUS Security Pact To Trigger Nuclear Race

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 08:34 PM

The tripartite security partnership among Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (AUKUS), under which Canberra plans to create a nuclear submarine fleet, could trigger nuclear arms race in the Indo-Pacific region, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said

"AUKUS could potentially be a catalyst towards a nuclear arms race in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as provoke other powers to act more aggressively, especially within the South China Sea region," Ismail Sabri told his Australian counterpart in a telephone conversation on Friday, as quoted by The Star newspaper.

In a conversation during which Scott Morrison notified the Malaysian prime minister of AUKUS' creation, Ismail Sabri stressed that Malaysia adheres to the principles of preserving the Indo-Pacific as a zone of peace, freedom and neutrality, as cited in the report.

On Wednesday, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States announced a defense partnership dubbed AUKUS, which allows Australia to acquire nuclear-propelled submarines from the two partners.

Several countries, including Russia and Indonesia, have expressed their concern over the partnership and called for compliance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. France was angered by the fact that Australia preferred AUKUS to a $66 billion contract it signed earlier with Paris to receive 12 conventionally powered submarines.

