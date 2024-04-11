Mali bans media coverage of political parties: official

(@FahadShabbir)

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Mali's military-dominated authorities on Thursday banned media coverage of political parties, a day after suspending their activities.

The high authority for communication issued a statement calling on "all media (radio, television, written press and online) to halt broadcast and publication of the activities of political parties and the activities of a political nature of associations".

It did not indicate what would happen to media organisations that do observe the ban.

The move comes after the junta on Wednesday ordered the suspension of all political activities, saying it was needed to maintain public order.

Government spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga blamed the suspension of party activities on the "sterile discussions" during an attempt at national dialogue earlier this year.

"Subversive acts by political parties are multiplying," a decree read out to reporters by Maiga said.

Opposition voices have been largely stifled under the rule of the colonels, who seized power in August 2020 overthrowing civilian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Under pressure from regional leaders, the junta had promised to hold elections and hand power back to civilians by March 26, 2024.

The West African country has been ruled by juntas since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, with the worsening security situation compounded by a humanitarian and political crisis.