Mali Bans Media Coverage Of Political Parties: Official
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Mali's military-dominated authorities on Thursday banned media coverage of political parties, a day after suspending their activities.
The high authority for communication issued a statement calling on "all media (radio, television, written press and online) to halt broadcast and publication of the activities of political parties and the activities of a political nature of associations".
It did not indicate what would happen to media organisations that do observe the ban.
The move comes after the junta on Wednesday ordered the suspension of all political activities, saying it was needed to maintain public order.
Government spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga blamed the suspension of party activities on the "sterile discussions" during an attempt at national dialogue earlier this year.
"Subversive acts by political parties are multiplying," a decree read out to reporters by Maiga said.
Opposition voices have been largely stifled under the rule of the colonels, who seized power in August 2020 overthrowing civilian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
Under pressure from regional leaders, the junta had promised to hold elections and hand power back to civilians by March 26, 2024.
The West African country has been ruled by juntas since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, with the worsening security situation compounded by a humanitarian and political crisis.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From World
-
Mali junta 'suspends' activities by political parties20 seconds ago
-
Kazakh town evacuates after worst flood in decades27 seconds ago
-
Furious Medvedev knocked out by Khachanov in Monte Carlo10 minutes ago
-
Myanmar troops withdraw from border hub, ethnic rebels say2 hours ago
-
Kyiv adopts mobilisation law as Moscow strikes facilities across country3 hours ago
-
Polish lawmakers debate bills to ease near-total abortion ban3 hours ago
-
Masters set for delayed start as Scheffler, McIlroy chase history3 hours ago
-
Ahsan for Institutional resolve to discourage chaos, ensure business-friendly environ3 hours ago
-
Kremlin calls on Iran and Israel to exercise 'restraint'3 hours ago
-
Coppola's 'Megalopolis' among entries for Cannes Film Festival4 hours ago
-
Kyiv adopts mobilisation law as Moscow strikes facilities across country4 hours ago
-
Why Gaza truce talks are at an 'impasse'5 hours ago