Mali to Hold Referendum on New Constitution on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) Mali will hold a nationwide referendum Sunday on the West African country's new constitution.

The referendum, which will allow voters to accept or reject a draft already contested by political opponents, was expected to take place in March but was postponed.

If approved, the constitution will strengthen the powers of the president and create new regions in line with a 2015 agreement with Tuareg separatists.

The referendum will also decide whether French will remain Mali's official language or be downgraded to one of the country's working languages.