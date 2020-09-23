UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Found Tortured To Death In Paris Apartment

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:46 PM

Man found tortured to death in Paris apartment

A man has been found tortured to death in a Paris apartment, police said, with holes in his feet thought to have been made with a drill

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :A man has been found tortured to death in a Paris apartment, police said, with holes in his feet thought to have been made with a drill.

The body was discovered Tuesday after a neighbour heard cries from the apartment in the northeastern 19th district, and later noticed blood in the hallway.

The victim was neither the tenant nor the owner of the apartment, a police source told AFP.

According to Le Parisien newspaper, the man was found lying on the floor with holes in his feet and stomach. Investigators suspected some of the wounds may have been inflicted with a drill.

He had also suffered several blows, including to the head, the newspaper said.

The victim was of Asian origin and his identity has not been released.

Related Topics

Police Paris Man May From Asia Blood

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects students’ forum building, ..

4 minutes ago

LCCI signs agreement with National Highways and Mo ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Steel Mills: ECC approves Rs 3850m for Mi ..

15 minutes ago

DHA explores collaboration with Australian healthc ..

34 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Foreign Affairs Mi ..

34 minutes ago

Belarus: post-election turmoil

13 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.