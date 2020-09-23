Man found tortured to death in Paris apartment

A man has been found tortured to death in a Paris apartment, police said, with holes in his feet thought to have been made with a drill

The body was discovered Tuesday after a neighbour heard cries from the apartment in the northeastern 19th district, and later noticed blood in the hallway.

The victim was neither the tenant nor the owner of the apartment, a police source told AFP.

According to Le Parisien newspaper, the man was found lying on the floor with holes in his feet and stomach. Investigators suspected some of the wounds may have been inflicted with a drill.

He had also suffered several blows, including to the head, the newspaper said.

The victim was of Asian origin and his identity has not been released.