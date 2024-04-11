Man Stabs One Person Dead In Bordeaux: Police
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) A man stabbed and killed one person and injured another before being killed by police as he fled in the southwestern French city of Bordeaux, police sources said.
The motive of the attack was not known, said the sources, who asked not to be named. But one source said there was so far no indication of terrorism.
The stabbing struck at about 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) in a busy district on the banks of the Garonne river.
One police source said the attack had "no terrorist connotation for the moment".
The source said it was likely to be "a brawl with an unknown motive".
Security concerns are high in France as Paris prepares to host the Olympic Games in July and August.
Wednesday's attack was the latest of several deadly stabbings to shock France in recent years.
On February 3, three people were injured in a knife attack at Paris's Gare de Lyon railway station. Police said a suspect with psychiatric problems was arrested in that case.
