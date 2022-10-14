Maritime Traffic in Bosphorus Strait Restored - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait, blocked due to the accident of a bulker, has been restored, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Friday.

According to the report, the ANNITA bulker, which was sailing from the city of Tuzla to Port Kavkaz, blocked the strait due to an engine failure. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has towed the vessel to Buyukdere.