Mayor Of Ukraine's Kharkiv Died, His Friend Says

Thu 17th December 2020

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The mayor of Ukraine's Kharkiv, Hennadiy Kernes, died, as consequences of the coronavirus infection resulted in serious complications for his vital organs, his friend, businessman Pavel Fuks said on Thursday.

Fuks said last week that Kernes' health condition deteriorated, with a complete failure of his second kidney.

"This night, the huge kind heart of my best friend Hennadiy Kernes stopped. Consequences of the coronavirus infection have resulted in serious complications for the operation of his vital organs and body systems.

We will forever cherish your memory, my friend," Fuks wrote on Telegram.

In September, the Kharkiv city administration reported that Kernes, who had served as the mayor of the northeastern Ukrainian city since 2010, had contracted coronavirus. His condition was assessed as critical but stable. On September 17, Fuks said that Kernes was transported to the Charite hospital in Berlin for treatment, and later, on October 2, Fuks announced that the mayor had tested negative for COVID-19. Kernes has not made any public appearance since his hospitalization.

