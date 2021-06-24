McAfee Founder Commits Suicide in Spanish Prison After Extradition Ruling - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The founder of US antivirus software developer McAfee, John McAfee, whose extradition to the United States was approved by the Spanish National Court earlier in the day, committed suicide in a prison in Spain's Barcelona, El País newspaper reported.

McAfee, 75, was found in his cell. Doctors tried to resuscitate him, but were unable to save him.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Spanish National Court had approved his extradition to the United States, where he was accused of tax evasion.

McAfee, on the international wanted list by the United States, was detained at Barcelona airport on his way to Istanbul in early October 2020.

According to the charges brought against him in the United States, McAfee made millions of Dollars from promoting cryptocurrencies, consulting, public speaking, and after selling the rights to create a biographical documentary about him, but did not file tax statements.

In mid-June, McAfee testified in the Spanish National Court, during the hearings he denied all the charges against him in the United States, claiming that they were of political nature.