Mercedes Workers Reject Union In Alabama In Setback For Labor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 10:10 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Workers at Mercedes-Benz's Alabama facilities have rejected a union drive in a setback to the United Auto Workers' ambitious campaign to organize the American South, according to results released Friday by US authorities.
A preliminary tally had 2,642 voting against unionization and 2,045 in favor, a margin of 56 to 44 percent, according to the National Labor Relations board, which oversaw a five-day vote at the Mercedes auto manufacturing plant and battery complex near Tuscaloosa.
Led by President Shawn Fain, the UAW had high hopes for a second victory after winning an April election at Volkswagen in Tennessee -- the first successful union drive at a plant in a southern US state operated by a foreign automaker.
"The workers in Vance have spoken, and they have spoken clearly!" Alabama's Republican Governor Kay Ivey wrote on X.
"Alabama is not Michigan, and we are not the Sweet Home to the UAW," said Ivey, who has fought unionization at Mercedes and at another plant operated by Hyundai.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage
KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..
150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..
Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool
Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits
First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier
PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to technical fault
Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza operations
Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager next season
More Stories From World
-
Ineos drives towards hydrogen car future36 seconds ago
-
Paralympics count on team effort to create Paris Games breakout1 hour ago
-
'Danger behind the beauty': more solar storms could be heading our way2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Rome Open results - collated2 hours ago
-
Paris Paralympics: seven to watch2 hours ago
-
Zverev equals Becker record to set up Rome final with Jarry2 hours ago
-
3 tourists killed in Afghanistan were Spanish: ministry8 hours ago
-
Football's governing body delays vote on Palestinian call to bar Israel8 hours ago
-
Argentine leader denounces 'satanic' socialism during Spain visit8 hours ago
-
US evacuates 17 US citizen doctors from Gaza: officials9 hours ago
-
French police kill Algerian trying to set fire to synagogue9 hours ago
-
Nancy Pelosi's husband's attacker jailed for 30 years10 hours ago