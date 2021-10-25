UrduPoint.com

Merkel To Take Part In Climate Conference In Glasgow - German Government

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:09 PM

Merkel to Take Part in Climate Conference in Glasgow - German Government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will attend the upcoming climate conference in Glasgow, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday.

"Indeed, the chancellor plans to go to Glasgow," Seibert said at a briefing in Berlin, adding that the details of the trip will traditionally be revealed on Friday, during announcements of the events with Merkel's agenda for next week.

From October 31 to November 12, the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, postponed for a year due to the pandemic, will be held in Glasgow, Scotland. The climate summit will be attended by representatives of around 200 countries, including world leaders.

