Michael Cohen To Face Defense Grilling At Trump Trial
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 07:57 PM
Donald Trump's former personal attorney, turned foe, Michael Cohen will undergo a grueling cross-examination Tuesday while senior Republicans increasingly politicize the trial by filing in to support the White House candidate six months before election day
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Donald Trump's former personal attorney, turned foe, Michael Cohen will undergo a grueling cross-examination Tuesday while senior Republicans increasingly politicize the trial by filing in to support the White House candidate six months before election day.
Trump was joined at court by the most high-profile political supporters to date, including House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and one-time rival for the Republican nomination turned Trump ally and possible vice presidential pick Vivek Ramaswamy.
Johnson reiterated Trump's constant claim that the justice system was "weaponized" against the scandal-embroiled Republican.
Cohen, who served as Trump's "fixer" for years but is now a bitter foe of his onetime boss, is the prosecution's star witness at the first criminal trial of a former occupant of the White House.
Trump is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse Cohen for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, when her claims of a sexual encounter with the Republican candidate could have doomed his campaign.
A prosecutor asked Cohen if he received 11 checks -- most signed by Trump -- in return for 11 false invoices he submitted to be reimbursed for the payment, to which Cohen answered "yes."
The dramatic courtroom faceoff is taking place ahead of the November presidential election in which Trump is hoping to recapture the White House from President Joe Biden.
Cohen answered questions from prosecutors for more than five hours on Monday and is expected to be turned over to Trump's defense attorneys at some point on Tuesday for a likely combative cross-examination.
The 57-year-old Cohen is crucial to the Manhattan district attorney's case and Trump's lawyers have spent the first few weeks of the trial seeking to undermine his credibility.
Cohen spent 13 months in jail and another year and a half under house arrest after pleading guilty in 2018 to lying to Congress and committing financial crimes.
Recent Stories
Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, offering market access for gar ..
LHC CJ meets High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur delegation
LESCO detects 441 power pilferers in 24 hours
KP vaccination campaign aim to protect children under the age of two against per ..
Independence Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship in August
AGP denies impression of interference in judiciary
Iranian embassy denounces Nakba Day, demands justice for Palestinian victims
Envoy hosts reception for Pakistan women cricket team in London
Japanese singer’s performance held at Japan Embassy
Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ireland in third T20I match today
FIA NCB - Interpol Pakistan issues 06 month performance report
Pakistan High Commissioner to UK hosts luncheon to Women cricket team
More Stories From World
-
Three French prison officers killed1 hour ago
-
UN says informed Israel of vehicle fatally hit in Gaza1 hour ago
-
Transfers, postings banned in WASA2 hours ago
-
UK summons Chinese envoy over 'interference', espionage2 hours ago
-
Fistfights in Georgian parliament as 'foreign influence' bill looms3 hours ago
-
Swiss nursery lets robot do the talking3 hours ago
-
Top UN court to hold hearings on Rafah offensive this week3 hours ago
-
French climber dies in Nepal, two Mongolians missing on Everest3 hours ago
-
EU signs off on asylum overhaul3 hours ago
-
Indonesia flood death toll rises to 57 with 22 missing3 hours ago
-
Chinese tech giant Alibaba posts 8% rise in revenue for past fiscal year3 hours ago
-
Dutch fine Fortnite maker for 'pressuring' kids with ads3 hours ago