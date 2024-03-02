Open Menu

Milei Warns Argentine Parliament He Will Govern 'with Or Without' Political Support

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Milei warns Argentine parliament he will govern 'with or without' political support

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei, in his first policy speech to parliament Friday, said he would push his package of sweeping economic reforms whether or not legislators back it.

"We are going to change the country for good... with or without the support of political leaders, with all the legal resources of the executive," Milei told lawmakers, who have stalled his project of deregulation and budget cuts.

"If you look for conflict, you will have conflict," he told them.

Milei offered a recap of his first 82 days in office, in which he devalued the peso more than 50 percent, slashed state subsidies for fuel and transport, cut tens of thousands of public service jobs, and scrapped hundreds of rules in his bid to deregulate the economy.

"I ask for patience and trust," Milei said. "It will be some time before we can perceive the fruit of the economic reorganization and the reforms we are implementing.

"

Many of his planned reforms face challenges in court, with more than 60 lawsuits under way by labor unions, business chambers and NGOs, while Argentina has seen massive protests by citizens who fear Milei's plans will leave them poorer.

"We have not yet seen all the effects of the disaster we inherited, but we are convinced that we are on the right path, because for the first time in history we are attacking the problem by its cause: the fiscal deficit, and not by its symptoms," Milei said.

In recent weeks, Milei has reached out to influential provincial governors, party leaders and former presidents to forge a "new social contract" for the country, based on ten principles, including a "non-negotiable" balanced budget, "inviolable" private property, and public spending reduced to the "historic" level of 25 percent of GDP.

Related Topics

Business Parliament Budget Argentina All Jobs Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

54 minutes ago
 Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

10 hours ago
 Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white du ..

Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic

10 hours ago
 Stocks rally rolls on into March

Stocks rally rolls on into March

10 hours ago
 Police conduct crackdown against display of weapon ..

Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles

10 hours ago
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire ..

Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas

10 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

10 hours ago
 19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Sz ..

19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin

10 hours ago
 Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade

Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade

10 hours ago
 One killed, two injured in firing incident

One killed, two injured in firing incident

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurra ..

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World