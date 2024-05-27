Seven Desks Established Under SIFC To Attract Foreign
Investment: Info Minister
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2024 | 04:12 PM
Attaullah Tarar says the investors of friendly countries are expressing their satisfaction over the one window facility being provided by the SIFC.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said seven desks have been established under Special Investment Facilitation Council to attract investment from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, China, European Union, the US and Far East.
Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said the investors of friendly countries are expressing their satisfaction over the one window facility being provided by the SIFC. He said the UAE has announced to make ten billion Dollars investment in Pakistan while there is also progress of bringing five billion Dollar investment from Saudi Arabia. He was confident that these investments will materialize.
The Information Minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also visit China in a few days’ time to give impetus to China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.
Attaullah Tarar said the country’s economy is taking off. He said the Current Account Deficit and inflation have declined while IT exports are witnessing surge. He pointed out that the world financial institutions are also acknowledging our economic revival
The Information Minister regretted the posture of a particular political party saying its narrative is based on enmity against the country. He said the narrative of this party will not succeed and Pakistan will continue its journey towards development.
