Barcelona starlets Yamal, Cubarsi in Spain list for Euro 2024

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Spain coach Luis de la Fuente named Barcelona's teenage stars Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi in a 29-man Euro 2024 squad list on Monday.

De la Fuente must cut three players before June 7 for the tournament that kicks off in Germany on June 14.

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez and Real Betis' Ayoze Perez also get their first ever international call-ups.

De la Fuente left out various players who have been involved in the last few years, including Marco Asensio, Gerard Moreno and Pablo Sarabia.

Yamal, 16, has burst into the limelight this season with Barcelona, along with 17-year-old centre-back Cubarsi.

The coach said he had included three extra players to account for potential injuries before then, with Real Madrid competing in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.