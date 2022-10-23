UrduPoint.com

Militants Storm Hotel In Somalia, Leave 8 People Injured - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2022 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) At least eight people were injured as militants seized a hotel in the port city of Kismayo in southern Somalia, Somalian media reported on Sunday.

Those injured included children from a nearby school, the Garowe Online news portal reported.

The siege was taking place at Tawakal Hotel, a popular meeting place for government officials, the Dalsan broadcaster said.

Militants stormed the hotel after blowing up a car bomb, according to reports.

Al-Shabaab radical Islamist group (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the explosions, Garowe Online said.

Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.

