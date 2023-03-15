UrduPoint.com

Millions Of Children In Syria At 'Heightened' Risk Of Malnutrition - UNICEF

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Millions of Children in Syria at 'Heightened' Risk of Malnutrition - UNICEF

Millions of children in Syria are facing a "heightened" risk of malnutrition caused by more than a decade of armed conflict and recent catastrophic earthquakes, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Millions of children in Syria are facing a "heightened" risk of malnutrition caused by more than a decade of armed conflict and recent catastrophic earthquakes, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Wednesday.

"Twelve years of conflict and the recent deadly earthquakes have left millions of children in Syria at a heightened risk of malnutrition," UNICEF said in a press release.

As the conflict in Syria enters its thirteenth year, hostilities continue unabated in several parts of the country and grave violations of children's rights and well-being persist, the release said.

"According to estimates, more than 609,900 children, under the age of five, are stunted in Syria," the release said. "Stunting results from chronic undernutrition and causes irreversible physical and mental damage to children. This impacts their capacity to learn, their productivity and earnings later in adulthood."

In addition, UNICEF said in the release that acute malnutrition among children is on the rise.

"The number of 6-59-month-old children suffering from severe acute malnutrition increased by 48 per cent from 2021 to 2022," the release said.

"When children suffer from acute malnutrition, their immune system weakens, and they are eleven times more likely to die than well-nourished children."

The UNICEF pointed out that some 90% of people in Syria live in poverty, which has a harmful impact on children's diets and nutrition status.

In 2023, prior to the deadly earthquakes that struck Syria on February 6, more than 3.75 million children required nutritional assistance across the country, while nearly 7 million children countrywide required urgent humanitarian assistance, the release said.

"The earthquakes destroyed families' houses and left many children afraid to return home as aftershocks continued. Many families are now displaced and living in cramped conditions in temporary shelters and camps," the release added.

The recent cholera outbreak and the impact of the earthquakes are putting additional pressure on the already over-burdened public health services and health care delivery, and further worsening of access to essential health and nutrition services in 2023 is expected, according to the release.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria February From Million

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan reacts to clashes outside Imran Khan’s residence  

1 minute ago
 UAE President receives UAE&#039;s Swimming Team 62

UAE President receives UAE&#039;s Swimming Team 62

9 minutes ago
 Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arres ..

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arrest': Agha Hassan

24 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Aga ..

Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Against Russian Military in Drone ..

24 minutes ago
 Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: ..

Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: Speaker National Assembly Raj ..

24 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid ..

Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid till Mar 31

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.