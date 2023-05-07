Mississippi Shooting Results in One Dead, Six Injured - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting at a restaurant in the US state of Mississippi, US media report.

The shooting occurred late on Friday night at The Scratch Kitchen restaurant, where people were attending a party in celebration of Cinco de Mayo, a holiday marking Mexico's victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, CBS news said on Saturday.

The local Sun Herald newspaper said that there were about 200 people in the restaurant when the shooter ran past security at the entrance.

One person was killed and six others were shot, Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire said as cited by CBS.