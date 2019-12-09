UrduPoint.com
Mnuchin To Visit Qatar December 14-15 To Participate In Doha Forum - Treasury Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Qatar over the upcoming weekend to participate in the Doha Forum, where he will meet with government and business leaders to discuss security and economic issues, the Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Monday.

"US Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin will travel to the Doha Forum accompanied by Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump," the release said. "The Forum will take place in Qatar on December 14 and 15, 2019.

Secretary Mnuchin and Advisor Trump will participate in the Forum's programming and meet with government and business leaders regarding key economic objectives."

The Treasury Department pointed out in the release that Mnuchin will meet with various counterparts from around the world to discuss national security initiatives to combat terrorism and illicit finance.

Mnuchin will also hold bilateral meetings at the Doha Forum to strengthen economic partnerships and to promote economic policies that promote growth, the release said.

