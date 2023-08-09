Moldova Plans to Negotiate Free Trade Area Agreement With Israel - Foreign Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Moldova plans to initiate negotiations about a free trade area agreement with Israel, Moldovan Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Nicu Popescu said on Tuesday.

"We would like to launch negotiations on a free trade area agreement, as well as a bilateral agreement to reduce roaming charges. At the same time, I welcomed the fact that an agreement on the reissuance of driving licenses would be signed in the nearest future," Popescu said on Telegram after meeting his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, in Chisinau.

The Moldovan top diplomat added that Moldova aims to increase bilateral trade and attract Israeli investment in the country's economy.

Chisinau has offered Israeli air carriers to launch flights to and from Moldova. Moldova is also interested in cooperation with Israel in energy, agriculture, water management, transportation and security, Popescu said.

Popescu and Cohen met in Moldova's capital Chisinau on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations. At the talks, the ministers also discussed justice cooperation, with the countries' relevant ministries already preparing to sign an agreement on mutual legal assistance in the interests of citizens.