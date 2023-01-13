UrduPoint.com

Moldova To Host 2nd European Political Community Summit In June - President

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The second meeting of the European Political Community will take place in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau on June 1, Maia Sandu, the president of the eastern European country and the European Council chief, said on Thursday.

"Invitations for the 2nd Summit of the European Political Community are out today! On June 1st, we will host in Chisinau 47 heads of states, governments, and EU institutions," Sandu said on social media.

European Council President Charles Michel said the meeting would focus on "fostering peace and defending Europe's common interests."

The Czech capital of Prague hosted the inaugural political and security gathering of leaders of 27 EU nations and neighborhood countries in October 2022. Spain and the United Kingdom are already lined up to play host to the third and fourth editions.

