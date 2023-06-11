Moldovan Airline FlyOne Cancels Several Flights Again Due to Plane Malfunction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Moldovan airline FlyOne canceled one in four of its flights on Sunday, citing plane malfunction, in a second day of partial cancellations in a row.

"One of the FlyOne planes remains grounded. We regret that we still have to cancel some flights today, which represent up to 25% of all flights scheduled for June 11, 2023. The remaining flights scheduled for today will be operated," FlyOne said on social media.

The company noted that its team, together with an experienced European company invited to provide support for the urgent elimination of the technical problem, are working to ensure that the aircraft can start flying.

The company said in its message that information about canceled flights will be sent to passengers via e-mail, text messages, mobile app notifications and phone calls.

On Thursday, FlyOne canceled its flights from Moldova to Italy's Nice and Parma. In an explanation issued for the passengers several hours after the cancellations, the airline cited delays and flight limitations imposed by the airports.