UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Airline FlyOne Cancels Several Flights Again Due To Plane Malfunction

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Moldovan Airline FlyOne Cancels Several Flights Again Due to Plane Malfunction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Moldovan airline FlyOne canceled one in four of its flights on Sunday, citing plane malfunction, in a second day of partial cancellations in a row.

"One of the FlyOne planes remains grounded. We regret that we still have to cancel some flights today, which represent up to 25% of all flights scheduled for June 11, 2023. The remaining flights scheduled for today will be operated," FlyOne said on social media.

The company noted that its team, together with an experienced European company invited to provide support for the urgent elimination of the technical problem, are working to ensure that the aircraft can start flying.

The company said in its message that information about canceled flights will be sent to passengers via e-mail, text messages, mobile app notifications and phone calls.

On Thursday, FlyOne canceled its flights from Moldova to Italy's Nice and Parma. In an explanation issued for the passengers several hours after the cancellations, the airline cited delays and flight limitations imposed by the airports.

Related Topics

Mobile Social Media Company Nice Parma Italy Moldova June Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

1 hour ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

1 hour ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enable ..

Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs conference in ..

1 hour ago
 Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

2 hours ago
 Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embod ..

Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embodies an unwavering commitment t ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-Türkiye partnership has scaled new heights: A ..

UAE-Türkiye partnership has scaled new heights: Al Marri

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.