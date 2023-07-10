Open Menu

Moldovan Appeals Court Upholds Home Arrest For Opposition Leader Marina Tauber

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 10:56 PM

Moldovan Appeals Court Upholds Home Arrest for Opposition Leader Marina Tauber

The Court of Appeal in Chisinau upheld on Monday a home arrest order for Marina Tauber, the deputy leader of Moldova's embattled Shor party

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The Court of Appeal in Chisinau upheld on Monday a home arrest order for Marina Tauber, the deputy leader of Moldova's embattled Shor party.

Tauber was detained in July 2022 over her alleged role in illegally funding the party, and banned from leaving the country. She was rearrested in May of the following year while trying to leave Moldova. The prosecutors said that the politician was not allowed to leave, while Tauber stated that she had planned to get treatment abroad and had notified the authorities in advance. A district court in Chisinau ordered her into house arrest.

"In 10 days it will be a year since I was detained. I remain confined to the house, which prevents me from participating in political life. They are apparently keeping me under arrest because I am a strong competitor to (President) Maia Sandu," Tauber said after the ruling was announced.

The Shor party has been at odds with the pro-EU government of Sandu over the handling of the energy crisis, which caused fuel and food prices to soar in the eastern European country. The government asked the Constitutional Court to ban Shor for allegedly promoting the interests of Russia, and the party was outlawed in June.

Related Topics

Russia Energy Crisis Chisinau Moldova May June July From Government Court

Recent Stories

State Dept. Says Concerned About Chinese Disposal, ..

State Dept. Says Concerned About Chinese Disposal, Russian 'Undeclared' Chemical ..

9 minutes ago
 GCC Chief Denies Knowledge of Russian Bid to Creat ..

GCC Chief Denies Knowledge of Russian Bid to Create SWIFT Rival With Gulf Hub

9 minutes ago
 US, EU Discuss Efforts to Limit Russia's Revenue, ..

US, EU Discuss Efforts to Limit Russia's Revenue, Prevent Sanctions Evasion - Tr ..

9 minutes ago
 Switzerland Taking Note of US Supply of Cluster Mu ..

Switzerland Taking Note of US Supply of Cluster Munitions to Kiev - Foreign Mini ..

12 minutes ago
 Netherlands Returns Almost 500 Cultural Heritage I ..

Netherlands Returns Almost 500 Cultural Heritage Items to Indonesia, Sri Lanka - ..

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park ..

Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park targets Intl startups in COP28 ..

22 minutes ago
Norway Extends Presence of Its Contingent in Lithu ..

Norway Extends Presence of Its Contingent in Lithuania Until 2024 - Gov't

12 minutes ago
 Baltic States to Sign Declaration on NATO Airspace ..

Baltic States to Sign Declaration on NATO Airspace Extension - Lithuanian Defens ..

12 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Decision on Cluster Bombs for Kie ..

State Dept. Says Decision on Cluster Bombs for Kiev Won't Impact Support From Al ..

12 minutes ago
 North Korean Leader's Sister Accuses US of Violati ..

North Korean Leader's Sister Accuses US of Violating Airspace

20 minutes ago
 Workers at UK's Gatwick Airport Secure Offer of Pa ..

Workers at UK's Gatwick Airport Secure Offer of Pay Raise, Stop Protests - Trade ..

13 minutes ago
 Auditors Point to French Authorities' 'Inappropria ..

Auditors Point to French Authorities' 'Inappropriate' Use of Consultancies

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World