Moldovan Appeals Court Upholds Home Arrest for Opposition Leader Marina Tauber

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The Court of Appeal in Chisinau upheld on Monday a home arrest order for Marina Tauber, the deputy leader of Moldova's embattled Shor party.

Tauber was detained in July 2022 over her alleged role in illegally funding the party, and banned from leaving the country. She was rearrested in May of the following year while trying to leave Moldova. The prosecutors said that the politician was not allowed to leave, while Tauber stated that she had planned to get treatment abroad and had notified the authorities in advance. A district court in Chisinau ordered her into house arrest.

"In 10 days it will be a year since I was detained. I remain confined to the house, which prevents me from participating in political life. They are apparently keeping me under arrest because I am a strong competitor to (President) Maia Sandu," Tauber said after the ruling was announced.

The Shor party has been at odds with the pro-EU government of Sandu over the handling of the energy crisis, which caused fuel and food prices to soar in the eastern European country. The government asked the Constitutional Court to ban Shor for allegedly promoting the interests of Russia, and the party was outlawed in June.