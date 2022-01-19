UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Prime Minister Plans To Declare Emergency State Due To Gas Supplies Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 02:55 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced on Wednesday plans to declare a state of emergency in energy due to risks of cutting off gas supplies.

The prime minister said that Russia's Gazprom had warned that it will halt gas deliveries to Moldova if it does not receive another payment by January 20.

"The government believes that there is a real risk of stopping gas supplies, so a meeting of the emergency commission will gather today to discuss the situation, after which a government meeting will be held. I will put forward a proposal to ask the parliament to declare a state of emergency in the field of energy, if my initiative is supported, then tomorrow I will go to the parliament," Gavrilita told reporters.

