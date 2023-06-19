UrduPoint.com

Moldova's Defense Capability Projects With NATO Triple Over Past Year - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Moldova's Defense Capability Projects With NATO Triple Over Past Year - Ambassador

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Moldova's projects under a program to strengthen the country's defense capabilities with the expanded support of NATO have tripled over the past year from six to 18, the Moldovan Ambassador to Belgium Viorel Cibotaru said on Sunday.

"NATO asked Moldova to formulate assistance requests ... After studying the list, NATO made a political decision, which included individual support, expanded support for Moldova. In May 2022, there were six projects on paper and three real projects, now we have 18 projects with NATO," Cibotaru said on air of the Radio Moldova broadcaster.

The ambassador also said that Moldova had asked for assistance related to the organization of the armed forces and the training of law enforcement agencies, adding that all projects were expected to be realized over the period from three to six months.

In January, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, in an interview with the Politico newspaper, said the country should abandon neutrality to be admitted to a military alliance. Sandu had repeatedly stated that the neutrality clause of the constitution could be revised if Moldovans decide they want a rapprochement with NATO. There is a NATO information center in the Moldovan capital. A bureau for relations with the alliance has been operating since 2017.

Related Topics

NATO Alliance Belgium Moldova January May Sunday 2017 All From

Recent Stories

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

11 minutes ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

46 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.