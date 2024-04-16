Open Menu

Mongolia's Foreign Trade Up 6.4 Pct In Q1

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Mongolia's foreign trade turnover increased 6.4 percent year-on-year to 6.1 billion U.S. Dollars in the first quarter of this year, data released by the National Statistics Office showed Tuesday.

The Asian country registered a foreign trade surplus of 1.2 billion dollars in the January-March period, mainly due to a significant increase in the exports of mining products such as iron ore and unprocessed or semi-processed gold, it said.

The landlocked country traded with 128 economies worldwide in the above-mentioned period.

