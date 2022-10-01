Montenegrin President Accuses Prime Minister of Lobbying for Serbia, Russia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovich on Friday accused Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic, an Albanian by nationality, of advancing the goals of Serbia and Russia to create a structural crisis in Montenegro and deprive the country of independence.

"The intention is to present Montenegro as institutionally dysfunctional and incapacitated in order to prove the thesis of great Serbian nationalism that Montenegro should not exist as such and should be returned to great Serbia," Djukanovich said at a briefing.

He also touched upon Russia's desires to get a port on the Adriatic sea, and Serbia's aspirations of establishing itself in the new borders, gathering all Serbs in one state.

"The contractor for the implementation of these 'works' is the current Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic," Djukanovich added.

On September 20, the President of Montenegro submitted to the parliament an initiative to reduce the mandate of the current legislature by holding early elections, and rejected the candidacy of the prime minister proposed by the majority parties, namely his old political opponent Miodrag Lekic from the DEMOS party. Djukanovich also announced his readiness to dissolve the parliament. On Friday, the parliamentarians could not approve the initiative and the issue of reducing the mandate was not considered.

On Thursday, the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry declared six Russian diplomats personae non gratae amid an anti-espionage investigation unfolding in the republic. The Russian diplomatic mission in Podgorica said that the work of the consular section was suspended indefinitely due to hostile actions of the republic's authorities.