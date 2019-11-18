Moon says he will discuss Korea peace with ASEAN leaders in Busan

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday he hopes for "in-depth discussions" about the Korea peace process with the leaders of 10 Southeast Asian countries during an upcoming group summit to be held in Busan, calling them "reliable friends and advisers" regarding the issue

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday he hopes for "in-depth discussions" about the Korea peace process with the leaders of 10 Southeast Asian countries during an upcoming group summit to be held in Busan, calling them "reliable friends and advisers" regarding the issue.

"There still remain critical junctures for peace on the Korean Peninsula," he pointed out in a contribution to the Asia News Network (ANN), a coalition of two dozen major news organizations based in South Korea and 20 other Asian nations, including the ASEAN members.

The president contributed the op-ed piece a week ahead of the opening of the two-day ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit to take place in the southern port city, which is his hometown. He's also planning to hold bilateral summits with his counterparts from all the participating nations.

Moon's view came amid expectations that North Korea and the United States will soon resume working-level nuclear talks in a bid to pave the way for a third summit between the two sides.

Peace in Korea, he said, is closely related to stability throughout East Asia and ASEAN member states have actively helped advance peace through "dialogue and mutual understanding" over the past decades.

He added he believes they will also "join in the journey toward establishing permanent peace on the Peninsula as reliable friends and advisers." "I am looking forward to in-depth discussions about peace on the Peninsula and in East Asia taking place at the upcoming summits as well," Moon said.

Moon raised the need for the two sides to increase cooperation in transport infrastructure, smart cities and other high-tech industries to jointly nurture innovative capabilities to respond to the fourth industrial revolution, he said.

"Using free trade to expand commerce, fostering small and medium-sized enterprises for an inclusive economy, and promoting green growth, such as an eco-friendly bio-industry -- these are also areas where Korea and ASEAN can work together," he added.

He also asked ANN member news outlets to pay special attention to the inaugural Mekong-South Korea summit due to be held in Busan on Nov. 27. It would involve the "Mekong five" nations: Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

He said South Korea will "help promote connectivity among Mekong countries by supporting infrastructure construction, including roads, bridges, railroads and ports, and will join forces to promote regional progress."