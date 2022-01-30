Morocco Plans to Reopen Consulate in Libya After 8 Years - Foreign Ministry

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Morocco is planning to reopen its consulate in Libya after an eight-year break, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"A delegation from Morocco led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs arrived in (Libya's) capital Tripoli ahead of the resumption of work of the Moroccan consulate in Tripoli after an eight-year break," the statement said.

Over the recent years, Rabat has played an active role in the Libyan settlement process, hosting a number of talks on the resolution of conflict between the country's rival administrations.

Libya ceased to be a united country in 2011, when its leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and assassinated. Last March, a transition government was voted in at a UN-backed gathering of Libyan delegates in Geneva in the hope that it would lead the North African nation into a general election on December 24, but the polls were delayed after the eligibility of some of 98 candidates was questioned.