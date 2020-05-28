UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Berlin Should Discuss Results Of Hacker Attack Probe - Bundestag Vice President

Germany and Russia should discuss results of the investigation of the hacker attack on the Bundestag carried out in 2015, Bundestag Vice President Petra Pau (Die Linke) told Sputnik

In May, the German Federal Prosecutor's Office issued an international arrest warrant for Russian citizen Dmitry Badin, who is suspected of participating in a hacker attack on the Bundestag in 2015. Badin is also wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, which attributes him to a group of seven Russians suspected of hacks and believes he is an employee of the Russian military intelligence agency GRU. On Thursday, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry in connection with the attack on the Bundestag.

As stated earlier by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Berlin did not provide evidence of Russia's involvement in the hacker attack on the Bundestag.

"The prosecutor general explained to us in the Bundestag a few weeks ago that an international arrest warrant was issued for one person who is an employee of the Russian intelligence services, that this is the result of an investigation. I do not want and cannot evaluate it. This should be discussed at the interstate level with each other, also if criminal prosecution is necessary," Pau said.

Western countries regularly accuse Russia of involvement in hacker attacks on their infrastructure. Moscow rejects these allegations as unsubstantiated.

