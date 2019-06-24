Moscow Condemns US Sanctions on Iran, Regrets US Influencing Europe - Ryabkov

Moscow condemns US sanctions against Iran and regrets that European countries have been influenced by Washington in terms of Iran policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

The United States is planning to announce new sanctions against Iran after it downed a US drone. US President Donald Trump mentioned new restrictions on Saturday, without specifying what measures would be taken.

"We can now see that some European parties to the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] JCPOA are starting to play into US hands in terms of hardening the approach to Iran. This is very worrying .

.. We see how it becomes increasingly difficult for Iran's economy and external trade to function normally. All of this is extremely counterproductive, dangerous and goes against the policy we have been supporting. Of course, we condemn this policy of the United States. We have repeatedly pointed out that unilateral sanctions are illegitimate," Ryabkov told reporters.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that this was "unacceptable" for Moscow.

He remarked that Moscow could "easily imagine a difficult and complicated background" that the joint commission meeting on the JCPOA, scheduled for Friday, would have.