UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Condemns US Sanctions On Iran, Regrets US Influencing Europe - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 02:45 PM

Moscow Condemns US Sanctions on Iran, Regrets US Influencing Europe - Ryabkov

Moscow condemns US sanctions against Iran and regrets that European countries have been influenced by Washington in terms of Iran policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Moscow condemns US sanctions against Iran and regrets that European countries have been influenced by Washington in terms of Iran policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

The United States is planning to announce new sanctions against Iran after it downed a US drone. US President Donald Trump mentioned new restrictions on Saturday, without specifying what measures would be taken.

"We can now see that some European parties to the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] JCPOA are starting to play into US hands in terms of hardening the approach to Iran. This is very worrying .

.. We see how it becomes increasingly difficult for Iran's economy and external trade to function normally. All of this is extremely counterproductive, dangerous and goes against the policy we have been supporting. Of course, we condemn this policy of the United States. We have repeatedly pointed out that unilateral sanctions are illegitimate," Ryabkov told reporters.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that this was "unacceptable" for Moscow.

He remarked that Moscow could "easily imagine a difficult and complicated background" that the joint commission meeting on the JCPOA, scheduled for Friday, would have.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Moscow Russia Washington Trump United States All

Recent Stories

Trump set for trip to S. Korea this weekend

57 seconds ago

Iran says U.S. cyber attacks on rocket launchers " ..

59 seconds ago

350 gastro patients during 24 hours in Multan

1 minute ago

PTI does not believe in political victimization: D ..

1 minute ago

Will consult if using word 'selected' can be banne ..

3 minutes ago

PML-N contains Shehbaz League and Nawaz League: cl ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.