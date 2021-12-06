UrduPoint.com

Moscow, New Delhi Sign Deal To Produce AK-203 Assault Rifles In India - Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:52 PM

Moscow, New Delhi Sign Deal to Produce AK-203 Assault Rifles in India - Official

Moscow and New Delhi signed a contract for the production of AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles in India, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugayev said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Moscow and New Delhi signed a contract for the production of AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles in India, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugayev said on Monday.

"In particular, the long-awaited contract for the production of Kalashnikov assault rifles here in India, in the city of Korwa," the head of the FSMTC said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Shugayev clarified that "we are talking about the production of .

.. over 600,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles."

Russia and India are negotiating to increase licensed production of Su-30MKI fighters by 50 units, Shugayev said.

"Indeed, for quite a long time, Su-30MKI aircraft have been produced here at the HAL enterprise, under our license, and today we are negotiating an increase in this quantity, that is, licensed production, by about 50 units, that is, the enterprise is actively working, and the planes enjoy a large success in the national air force," he said.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia New Delhi Enterprise Habib-ADM Limited

Recent Stories

FTO notifies Sarhadi as member Advisory Committee

FTO notifies Sarhadi as member Advisory Committee

3 minutes ago
 Russia, India Call for Deepening Regional Economic ..

Russia, India Call for Deepening Regional Economic Cooperation

3 minutes ago
 Whelan Family Says Hopeful Biden Will Press for So ..

Whelan Family Says Hopeful Biden Will Press for Son Paul's Release in Talks With ..

3 minutes ago
 4 held in attempt to murder case, 3 in drug traffi ..

4 held in attempt to murder case, 3 in drug trafficking

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony of two leadership development pr ..

26 minutes ago
 National Voters Day to be observed in Mirpurkhas o ..

National Voters Day to be observed in Mirpurkhas on Tuesday

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.