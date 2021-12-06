Moscow, New Delhi Sign Deal to Produce AK-203 Assault Rifles in India - Official

Moscow and New Delhi signed a contract for the production of AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles in India, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugayev said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Moscow and New Delhi signed a contract for the production of AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles in India, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugayev said on Monday.

"In particular, the long-awaited contract for the production of Kalashnikov assault rifles here in India, in the city of Korwa," the head of the FSMTC said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Shugayev clarified that "we are talking about the production of .

.. over 600,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles."

Russia and India are negotiating to increase licensed production of Su-30MKI fighters by 50 units, Shugayev said.

"Indeed, for quite a long time, Su-30MKI aircraft have been produced here at the HAL enterprise, under our license, and today we are negotiating an increase in this quantity, that is, licensed production, by about 50 units, that is, the enterprise is actively working, and the planes enjoy a large success in the national air force," he said.