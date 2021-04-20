UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow To Host PACE Session On Vaccination, COVID-19 Fight In June - Senior Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 06:11 PM

Moscow to Host PACE Session on Vaccination, COVID-19 Fight in June - Senior Lawmaker

Moscow will host in June a session of a Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)'s commission that will center around vaccination and coronavirus fight, Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy chairman of the Russian lower chamber, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Moscow will host in June a session of a Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)'s commission that will center around vaccination and coronavirus fight, Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy chairman of the Russian lower chamber, said on Tuesday.

"In June, Moscow plans to host a visiting session of a PACE commission that will focus on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccination, Europeans are eager to learn more about our experience," Tolstoy told Russia's NTV broadcaster.

Related Topics

Assembly Moscow Russia Europe Chamber June Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Girl opens bike driving school to empower women

1 minute ago

Dr Yasmin asks officials to accelerate work at Mot ..

3 minutes ago

Mepco want people to stay away from electricity in ..

3 minutes ago

Head of Spain's LaLiga Tournament Blasts Idea of E ..

3 minutes ago

Situation on Donbas Contact Line Remains Tense, Ki ..

3 minutes ago

Govt presents resolution in NA for debate on expul ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.