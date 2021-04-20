Moscow to Host PACE Session on Vaccination, COVID-19 Fight in June - Senior Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Moscow will host in June a session of a Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)'s commission that will center around vaccination and coronavirus fight, Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy chairman of the Russian lower chamber, said on Tuesday.

"In June, Moscow plans to host a visiting session of a PACE commission that will focus on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccination, Europeans are eager to learn more about our experience," Tolstoy told Russia's NTV broadcaster.